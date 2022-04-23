Lakeside enjoys annual Western parade and rodeo | Bull fighter gives behind the scenes look

"If it gets bad, you roll up in a ball and hope and pray, grab his horn, grab his head. It is only 8 seconds, but seems like eternity," said bull fighter, Joe Butler

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LAKESIDE, Calif. — The Lakeside community is enjoying the 57th Annual Western Days Parade.

The Richardson family has attended the last ten years in a row.

"It's so much fun and patriotic. There are lots to support," said mother, Carrie Richardson.

"It's America in a nutshell!," said owner of Eastbound Bar and Grill, Benjamin Clevenger.

The Lakeside Rodeo is a big part of the four day event. It not only helps boosts business at surrounding restaurants, it's one of the biggest fundraisers for children in Lakeside.

"We give away $4 million in scholarships to children of Lakeside," said Dick Ponce, Lakeside Rodeo.

The rodeo includes bull riding, steer roping and barrel races.

"Bull riding is the best part of the rodeo in my opinion. Everybody wants to see it," said bull fighter, Joe Butler, who has been bull fighting for 22 years.

"If it gets bad, you roll up in a ball and hope and pray, grab his horn, grab his head. We don't want those bulls following us. It is only 8 seconds, but seems like an eternity," said Butler.

"It’s like a street fair. There's popcorn, hot dogs and it's an excellent show. I can't even explain it. It's good to have it back after COVID," said Jo Beth Ellis, attendee visiting from National City.

The western activities continue Sunday and the Richardson family plans to be there no matter what.

"It's a wonderful place to be with family and friends," said Richardson.

Saturday night's rodeo is sold out, however you can buy tickets here for Sunday's rode from 1 p.m.-3 p.m.