Lakeside teenager diagnosed with brain cancer

A community is rallying behind a family from Lakeside, a 14-year-old girl is battling stage three brain cancer.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAKESIDE, Calif. — At 14-years-old, a teenager's only concern should be finishing high school and enjoying their weekends with family and friends, but for young Macie Cobb of Lakeside, that is not the case.

Last month, Macie and her family found out she was diagnosed with grade 3 anaplastic meningioma–an aggressive brain tumor, leaving the family distraught.

“The news has been really hard to take ever since then,” said Nicole Brierley and Kristie Sprecco, Cobb’s aunt and a family friend who have been supporting the family through it all.

Dealing with the devastating news of having a brain tumor is just one issue haunting the family.

Just a few days ago they also found out that the specific medical treatment needed to help beat the cancer is not covered by insurance. Meaning if the family does not pay, Cobb could be left out of a treatment that could save her life.

Which is why a fundraiser was organized by the Lakeside Community to raise money for the family.

“They gave us a week, a little over a week to come up with the cash. 100 thousand dollars cash, before the service starts. Which is why we are in such a need to gather things so quickly,” said Nicole.

Cobb has been dealing with excruciating migraines and at one point ended up in the hospital, that's where the doctors confirmed her diagnosis.

“It’s just a reality check that we are in this situation right now,” said Nicole.

Cobb is currently in recovery after going through surgery to remove the tumor, but what follows is radiation therapy and constant MRI scans.

With the help of the community they hope they can reach the exact amount to start her treatment and pay off the hefty medical bill.

If you are interested in helping the family, visit their GoFundMe account.