Large crowds fill San Diego County beaches as holiday weekend begins

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Large crowds flocked to San Diego beaches Friday at the start of the Fourth of July weekend as positive coronavirus cases surged throughout the county.



San Diego County beaches are among the only open stretches of coast line in Southern California, as most others have closed in response to mounting positive coronavirus cases.



On Friday, lifeguard officials from Encinitas and Del Mar reported beach population estimates that were on par with or greater than populations from years past.



Encinitas Marine Safety Captain Larry Giles reported large crowds for the start of the holiday weekend.



"Our beach population today is about 30% to 35% more than it was the same day last year," Giles said.



He also added that not all beachgoes are maintaining social distance. He called the beach population a "mixed bag" of those remaining socially distant and those who are not.



Encinitas lifeguards are providing free masks to anyone who requests one and reminding people to keep socially distant over the PA system. Giles also closed all fire pits.



Just south of Encinitas, Del Mar beaches saw similarly large crowds Friday, according to Marine Safety Deputy Chief Mark Rathsam.



Judging from the long lines at the bathroom and drone surveillance of the beach, Rathsam estimated crowds were larger than normal for a July 3. Although he did note that drone footage showed a majority of the beach population in Del Mar was maintaining six feet of distance.



"It is hard to tell where are in COVID," Rathsam said. "There isn't any parking for a mile."



Both Rathsam and Giles said the sunny weather and strong surf were a factor in the large crowds, but both credited the fact that San Diego offered open beaches while nearby cities and counties were preparing to close theirs for the weekend.



San Diego County health officials reported a total of 15,696 COVID-19 cases Friday, with 387 deaths. There were 1,849 hospitalizations, with 503 people in intensive care.