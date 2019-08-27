CORONADO, Calif. — A tree fell onto a property in Coronado Monday night, just missing a nearby home.

It happened around 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Ynez Place.

The large pine tree took down some power lines and damaged some fencing along the home.

Two residents were sleeping inside the home at the time but were not injured.

Crews say they will be working throughout the morning to cut the tree up and remove it.

Back in January, a couple reportedly visiting from North Dakota died when a 75-foot tall pine tree fell on a house in Point Loma Heights.