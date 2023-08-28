Larry Himmel’s home in Talmadge designated as historical site

Larry lived in the Talmadge house in the '70s and '80s and filmed several San Diego at Large segments there.

SAN DIEGO — Larry Himmel regularly invited viewers into his Talmadge home, where he cooked up several comedic skits from 1977 until he sold the house in 1986. One of his most memorable stories centered around the NFL lockout. He got several “neighborhood kids” to play a game of two-hand touch football in the street outside his house. Those kids were former Chargers players, including Hank Bauer, Jim Laslavic, and Willy Buchanon.

The house has had several owners since Larry left, but the charm remains. “This house has many unique features, including the elliptical arch over the staircase,” said current owner Nancy Binkin as she gave CBS 8 a tour. She bought the house in 2010, but it was initially constructed in 1931 with some cool features still here today. “I love my cantilevered tower outside. I love the beamed ceilings and the beautiful fireplace,” she said.

Enamored by the home's exciting architecture and history, Nancy tried to get the house designated as a historical resource. She found old photos, the original assessor record, and aerial pictures from the 1930's. And just last week - the city agreed. The home will now be known as the Larry Himmel/Dennstedt Company House - honoring Larry and the business that initially built the home.

Miles Himmel, Larry’s son, was notified several months ago about Nancy’s plan and agreed to support her efforts. “To now have this and keep my dad's legacy alive forever is just amazing,” Miles said, adding that his dad would have never expected to receive such an honor. But he said that Larry loved this house and would think this historical designation is cool.

With the historical designation, Nancy agrees not to make any major changes to the inside or outside of the house. If she does want to do any work on the house, she’ll have to go through a costly permit process. To help offset that, she will be given a discount on her property taxes.