Larry Millete mental competency hearing set for Monday afternoon

All criminal proceedings were put on hold back in June, just weeks before Larry Millete’s preliminary hearing was supposed to begin.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The Chula Vista man accused of murdering his wife, Maya Millete, is scheduled to be in court Monday afternoon for a mental competency hearing.

Back in June, Larry Millete was ordered to undergo a mental evaluation by court appointed psychiatrists to determine if he is fit to stand trial.

Millete’s defense attorney Bonita Martinez tells CBS 8 being away from his kids has taken a toll on her client’s mental health.

What psychiatrists will determine is whether or not Millete understands the nature of the charges against him so that he can assist his attorney in his defense.

If they tell the court yes, he is fit to stand trial, the case picks up right where it left off.

If the psychiatrists say no, he is not fit to stand trial, then Millete would be sent to a state hospital where he would undergo professional help to restore his competency. The process can sometimes take months or years.

“He could object to those findings and there could be a trial on the issue whatever the findings were” he said.” said legal expert Jan Ronis.

However, he said cases like that are rare.

A family member said a team of trained volunteers continues to search for Maya on weekends, though the locations of those searches are no longer publicly posted on social media.

The hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. CBS 8 will have a crew in the courtroom who will let you know what happens.