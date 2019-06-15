SAN DIEGO — Father's Day is this Sunday and for a lot of people that means doing some last-minute shopping and that includes me. I already had my own dad taken care of. But up until today, I only had ideas for my husband. Here's what I came up with.



This is my husband's third Father’s Day. Usually, I like to shop online or come up with a good activity, but one thing I do like to buy in the store is a good card. Now onto the main gift. The internet is a great source for ideas both serious and silly.

According to the National Retail Federation, Father’s Day spending this year is expected to reach an all-time high of $16 billion. That number has grown 70 percent since 2009.

Typical gifts include clothing and gift cards, but I wanted to get a little more creative. I'm not going to tell you what I bought because that may ruin the surprise. It's just something small and fun. I feel like I need to add a little something else. I've decided I'm not going to stress because the best gifts are the sentimental kind. And, let’s be honest, I think I'm already giving my husband the best gift of all this year - I'M PREGNANT!