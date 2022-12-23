Last minute shoppers pack San Diego stores as time runs out

A new survey finds that nearly three-quarters of shoppers will pay for their gifts using a credit card, charging about $663 on average.

SAN DIEGO — If you haven't finished up your holiday shopping yet, time is quickly running out.

At this stage of the game, it's essentially too late to go on-line for Christmas shopping, so procrastinators are packing brick-and-mortar stores like at Las Americas in San Ysidro, trying to 'wrap up' their last-minute purchases.

One of those last-minute shoppers, Juan Astorga, was just starting -- and hoping to finish -- all of his holiday shopping Friday night, explaining that work has been so busy this was the first chance he's had.

He joined thousands of other shoppers in a chilly, foggy night at Las Americas in search of that perfect present.

Earlier in Clairemont, reality was setting in for Angie and Jake Navarro.

"Tomorrow is Christmas Eve!" said Angie Navarro.

They're down to just a few gifts still to buy, and with a newborn baby at home, Christmas this year has been more special and more expensive.

"We're finding ourselves spending more on clothes, more gifts," said Jake Navarro. "I'd say we are spending a lot more."

With inflation factored in, that's not difficult.

"I feel like already, everything is more expensive," said Taylor Bradford, who was returning some items at Target for her Jack Russell Terrier, Lloyd. "Just things like wrapping paper, ornaments, Christmas lights, all of that was way more expensive this year."

Bradford said that she has most of her Christmas shopping already completed.

"I used to be that person who was out at Christmas Eve at 9 o'clock at night in the stores," she added, "And now I'm like, whatever I don't have, we'll figure it out later!"

"Every single year. we always dress up, we do all the things," said San Diegan Sherika Morman.

For her and her family, holiday shopping is a tradition that can last for months.

"I always start early, but I always end up last-minute shopping too... almost done!" she told CBS 8.

This holiday season, a survey by Nerd Wallet finds that nearly three-quarters of shoppers will pay for their gifts using a credit card charging about $663 on average

"We have to pull out the credit card here and there," said Angie Navarro.

"For me, it was cards.... debit, credit cards," added Taylor Bradford, "trying to rack up those points and rewards and all that stuff."

As for those holiday shoppers who put at least part of their purchases on plastic. that same survey finds that it will take the average shopper about three months to pay off their holiday balance.