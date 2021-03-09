Last weekend ever for Aquatica San Diego

The South Bay water park will be rebranded as Sesame Place when it opens next spring.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Welcome to Aquatica, which some say has the best beach in Chula Vista. The SeaWorld owned, South Bay water park is wrapping up it’s summer and is getting ready for their final weekend before closing for the season. For eight years it’s been the way to beat the heat for those in inland San Diego.

"This season has been amazing. This is our final season of Aquatica, which means this Labor Day weekend is our last three days of celebrating Aquatica," says Vice President of Aquatica Lisa Ayu.

Starting Tuesday, the water park will start transitioning into Sesame Place, the only theme park in America based on a TV show. With rides named after Big Bird, Elmo and the Cookie Monster, the new park will bring Sesame Street to the South Bay.

"We have an amazing partnership with Sesame Workshop and their mission is to help children grow smarter, stronger and kinder. And what a better place to do that in Chula Vista," says Ayu.

Sesame Place is planning on opening Spring of next year, and nothing has been announced for reservations and ticket prices. But it’s clear that there’s big plans to expand the park.

"You're going to have all the water rides that you currently enjoy at Aquatica, but then you're also going to have seven brand new rides," say Ayu.