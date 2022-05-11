Last weekend to vote ahead of Election Day on November 8th

The last weekend to vote ahead of Election Day has descended upon residents, and CBS 8's Ariana Cohen has last minute tips to make your voice heard.

SAN DIEGO — The first weekend of November is widely known as the last weekend to vote before Election Day, Tuesday, November 8.

"I wanted to vote to make sure that my voice is heard," said San Diego voter Jessica Dockstader.

Dockstader is one of the 3,000 people who voted in person across 39 vote centers, according to the Registrar of Voters, Cynthia Paes.

Cynthia Paes said even more people have already mailed in their ballots.

"It's been steady. We've received over 450,000 mail-in ballots that are already back and being processed as we speak," said Paes.

Paes said you could conditionally register at the Registrar of Voters office and vote provisionally for people who haven't voted yet.

If you lost or never received your ballot in the mail, don't worry, you can get help at the Registrar of Voters office.

"As an immigrant, I am here to vote, and the way we want it is important. It is important for the country that we make an opinion as citizens," said Marcello Cladara, who is originally from Argentina

Almost 218 voting centers around San Diego county were opened.

The hours posted were 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day through Monday, November 7.

All locations open again on Election Day, November 8, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

"Women have such an important role to play. Our rights are on the ballot and are important, and I want to make sure to take my role," said Cladara.

Mail-in voters can track their ballot through the U.S. Postal service by signing up for "Where's My Ballot?"

The Registrar says we can expect final election results on December 8.

"It always picks up. Come out and vote! Don't wait until Election Day. Visit one of the centers this weekend," said Paes.

"We can all be civil, express our civil liberties, and vote. So express your right and go vote!" said Dockstader.