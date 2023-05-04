Latest on Cardiff, Scripps Ranch sinkhole repairs

CBS 8 checked in with the city of Encinitas and San Diego to learn how sinkhole repair work is going.

SAN DIEGO — A series of winter storms caused sinkholes to pop up across San Diego County. CBS 8 checked in on how repair work is going on a massive sinkhole in Encinitas and another at a park in Scripps Ranch.

The sinkhole in Scripps Ranch popped up just over three weeks ago next to the baseball field at Jerabek Park.

"We're down to bare rock on the field," said Patrick Koranda, the equipment manager at the park.

Koranda says the runoff from the broken storm pipe took a lot of dirt off the field.

"The kids aren't sliding, the sprinklers aren't working. We had to postpone the season a little bit," he said.

Thanks to the community working together, the kids have gotten to play baseball again.

"This is a great community and everyone stepped up and got together to fix what needed to be fixed to get the season rolling everyone did what they had to do," he said.

The City of San Diego sent the following statement about repairs on the Scripps Ranch sinkhole.

"The site near Jerabek Park is still barricaded for public safety as the City is determining scope of work, scheduling and funding as part of this emergency project," said Senior Public Information Office Anthony Santacroce.

Meanwhile in Encinitas, repairs are underway on the huge Lake Drive sinkhole. It first happened in late February after torrential rain came through the Cardiff neighborhood.

"The various types of things we build underground fail under stress and we've had a lot stress from all the rainfall this year," said geologist Pat Abbott.

The City of Encinitas sent the following statement about the latest repairs.

"The Lake Drive sinkhole work continues to go well. Temporary bracing has been installed at the top of the slope to create a safe work zone for work crews. Work continues to clear debris from the detention basin and remove the old drainage system. Now that work is complete on the temporary shoring on Lake Drive, the eastern sidewalk is open for pedestrian access at night and on weekends. The work is still scheduled to be completed by the end of April," said Assistant City Manager Jennifer Campbell.