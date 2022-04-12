Latino Catholics gather for ‘Our Lady of Guadalupe’ procession in North Park

More than 25 Guadalupana groups and ministries from parishes across San Diego County participated in the procession, which included three dance troupes.

SAN DIEGO — It was a special Sunday for the Catholic Diocese of San Diego and Imperial Counties, with more than a thousand Latino Catholics partaking in the annual ‘Our Lady of Guadalupe’ procession, which moved through the streets of North Park.

The procession was led by one of Pope Francis’s newest cardinals, Robert McElroy, who was installed to the College of Cardinals in August.

“It’s a magnificent, beautiful day, and it’s a wonderful time to celebrate the presence of all of the Hispanic communities,” said Cardinal McElroy to CBS 8 while walking down 28th Street.

“Lady Guadalupe represents the presence of God in the Americas. She is the patroness of North and South America and is a symbol that, when Europeans first came to this country and these continents, God was still with the indigenous people and with us and with all who have come as immigrants and made us into one society.”

More than 25 Guadalupana groups and ministries from parishes across San Diego County participated in the procession, which included three dance troupes and more than 15 floats.

“It’s very special as you can see, one faith is uniting us, that unity because of God, Jesus Christ, and Our Lady of Guadalupe is the one who brings us together,” said Father Oscar Lopez with Good Shepherd Parish in Mira Mesa. “They are coming from all over Mexico, many states, and now we are gathered together because of her, our Lady.”

The rich and colorful procession began at the Morley Field Sports Complex with dozens of traditional Aztec dancers leading the way down Upas Street.

“This is very special to all of us,” said Bertha Olivas with Lady of Guadalupe Church in Barrio Logan. “This is our Mother, our Blessed Mother’s Day, and we all come here together to celebrate her for the many favors she has done for us and miracles.”

While people in Mexico and the United States will celebrate the ‘Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe’ on December 12 with their parishes, Sunday’s procession was a chance for all parishes to come together and celebrate as one.

“Of course, December 12, everybody is going to be at their home parishes having their Masses, mañanitas, breakfast, all of that,” said Father Oscar Lopez. “That’s why we choose December 4, the weekend before, to gather all Hispanics from the Diocese of San Diego.”

The procession made its way through residential streets for about 20 blocks before arriving at St. Augustine High School, where Aztec dancers filled the courtyard, and two-thousand people attended Mass in the school’s gym at 2:00 p.m.

“She is my Mother, and she cares about us, that she’s with us, all the struggles Hispanics go through. Because of her, we have the faith to continue to move forward,” said Father Oscar Lopez. “So for me, she represents courage, faith, our faith in Jesus Christ.”

The annual procession honoring ‘Our Lady of Guadalupe’ has been held for more than 50 years in San Diego, and this year’s event marked the second time North Park was the hosting neighborhood.