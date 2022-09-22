L'ATTITUDE conference brings big names to San Diego

Former President Barack Obama and superstar Gloria Estefan are among the speakers at the 4-day event.

SAN DIEGO — There are some big names in town this weekend for the L'ATTITUDE conference, which kicked off Thursday morning at the Manchester Grand Hyatt Downtown.

The 4-day event allows Latin professionals to network and share ideas, drawing celebrities, entrepreneurs and business leaders from all over.



On day one, Gloria Estefan and her husband Emilio were part of panel, discussing her HBO Max movie, ‘Father of the Bride.’

She's one of several high profile guests appearing at the three day conference, which highlights the contributions of Latinos in America.

"If Latinos in the United States were an economy, they would be producing 2.8 trillion dollars of the GDP, " said Ana Valdez, President of the Latino Donar Collaborative.

The nonprofit provides data as it relates to the impact Latinos have.

That information is a driving force behind this conference which has gone from 3,000 attendees in 2018 to now nearly 7,000.

"Why has it grown so much? Because there's this hunger about who are Latinos? How are they affecting my life? How are they affecting my economy? That's how this event has grown so much," said Valdez.

The conference draws Latinos in tech, finance and media. It gives them a chance to network and build on ideas.

Felix Ortiz is the CEO of ONUU, an educational tech firm.

On Friday, he's presenting on the main stage, where he'll unveil a new app.

That app, he says was made possible by L'ATTITUDE which has its own venture capital fund, designed to support Latino entrepreneurs.

"Unfortunately, in tech we only have two percent of Latino and Latina founders that are backed by VC funds so the fact they created their own venture fund is very important."

Throughout the weekend, attendees will have a chance to see former President Barack Obama, Lin-Manuel Miranda of Hamilton fame, as well as the presidents of Nike, and Bank of America, just to name a few.