Law enforcement out in full force Fourth of July weekend

Some signs on Fiesta Island circulating online reading "no cars permitted to drive past noon each day" has caused some confusion.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police are patrolling local beaches all day and night on this holiday weekend.

Locals and visitors are jet skiing, playing games, and even horses are joining in on the fun by dipping into the water.

San Diego Police officers want to remind everyone of the safety protocols and regulations.

"One of the big ones is there is no alcohol on the beach. Another one is the bonfires; make sure bonfires are in the designated areas, and camping is not allowed overnight at beaches," said San Diego Police Department's Captain Scott Wahl.

"I'm really surprised they are going to close it at noon. That’s not fair to the people. Closing at noon is outrageous," said visitor, Mark Pankau.

"A little bit of a misunderstanding with the signs after they were posted on social media. It has to do with whether Fiesta Island reaches capacity limits. So, whether it's noon or 5 p.m. the capacity determines that and when we can no longer allow people in because we don't want to create a gridlock," said Captain Wahl.

Captain Wahl says officers and firefighters are working extended hours, some even on their days off, to make sure everyone is safe this holiday weekend.