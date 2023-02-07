Law enforcement respond to several accidents around San Diego County during holiday weekend

SDPD and CHP officers had a busy Saturday night with accidents on the San Diego roadways.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department and the California Highway Patrol were busy Saturday night with several accidents around the county.

A crash on westbound SR-78 between Melrose and Emerald left one person dead and another seriously injured. The crash caused lanes to close at Vista Village for several hours. CHP is currently investigating the cause of the fatal crash.

There were also officers conducting a field sobriety test on Interstate 8 in the College Area who had to get off the road to avoid getting hit. They were investigating a DUI incident when another car crashed into the back of their CHP vehicle. The car flipped onto its rooftop. Officers were able to extricate the driver. The cause if still under investigation.

Meanwhile, the San Diego Police Department Traffic Division conducted DUI checkpoints on Grand Avenue in Pacific Beach. They screened over 1,000 cars and arrested 11 drivers, one for drug impairment and 10 for alcohol impairment.

“If you plan on having anything to drink, any type of alcohol, it's best to not get behind the wheel. A DUI can be any type of impairment, it doesn’t have to be alcohol. So anything that will impair your ability to drive will result in a DUI,” said Officer Danielle McComb with California Highway Patrol.

CHP says if you see an impaired driver doing anything erratic you are advised to call 911. Make sure to write down the location, license plate number and a description of the vehicle.