Lawsuit ruling may change the 2022 San Diego County Fair

According to a spokesperson for the fair, the board president will make an announcement during Tuesday’s board meeting at 1:30 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A San Diego judge ruled Tuesday he will not issue a stay on a preliminary injunction against the 22nd District Agricultural Association, the public agency that manages and operates the Del Mar Fairgrounds and the San Diego County fair.

The district is being sued by Talley Amusements, one of the companies that bid on a multi-million dollar contract to operate rides, games and some food vendors at the fair.

Last week, the judge issued a preliminary injunction ruling Talley has provided the court enough evidence of “irregularities” when it comes to the bidding process.

During Tuesday’s hearing, an attorney for the 22nd District Agricultural Association argued the fair may be put in jeopardy if the judge refused to issue a stay on the preliminary injunction.

According to a spokesperson for the fair, the board president will make an announcement during Tuesday’s board meeting at 1:30 p.m.

Fair officials said that they are considering all options, and hope to make a decision as to how to proceed in the coming days.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for further updates.