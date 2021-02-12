The plaintiffs, identified as John and Jane Doe, are seeking $1 million after they found a hidden camera in the bedroom.

SAN ANTONIO — A couple filed a lawsuit seeking $1 million in damages after an AirBnB host was accused of recording them with a hidden camera in the bedroom of a rental cabin.

The Kendall County Sheriff's Office posted on their Facebook page, identifying the suspect as A Jay Allee. The post says Allee operates Cielito Lindo in Comfort, which is a bed and breakfast rental cabin. He was arrested and faces four charges of invasive visual recording.

In July, a guest staying at the cabin reported finding a hidden camera in the master bedroom and reported the incident to the Sheriff’s Office.

The lawsuit says the couple had settled in for the night in the cabin, when the man spotted a black box near the TV. The couple reportedly realized it was a hidden camera that appeared to be recording.

"Upon further investigation, John realized that the box was a small camera and recording device wired into the wall and facing the direction of the bed in which they were to sleep that night. The camera was wired into a nonfunctioning router and a wire went into the wall through a plug. The camera light was on and recording their every movement," the lawsuit said.

They then grabbed their belongings and checked into a hotel, according to the lawsuit. The filing goes on to say that Allee threatened the couple and "proceeded to send emails with a fabricated, lurid lie about Plaintiffs that he threatened to publicize if they did not drop all claims against him."

The Kendall County Sheriff's Office believes there could be more victims who were recorded at the property, and they're asking anyone who stayed at Cielito Lindo to give them a call.

"It's been discovered since that time it appears dozens of people appear to have been filmed, photographed and had images taken of even families. That's even more disturbing," the couple's lawyer, Roger Bresnehan, said in an interview with KENS 5.