Leaders call for funding of youth centers in underserved communities

SAN DIEGO — Community members working to prevent gang violence in underserved communities are calling on the City of San Diego to fund youth care centers in the next budget cycle.

Several nonprofit leaders rallied in front of city hall on Thursday, asking for $3 million in funding to open centers in Mountain View and Memorial.

“In the Mountain View area alone, there has been countless homicides over the last few years. I personally knew five of those victims, including my only brother, Robert,” said Lanell Brown, with the Giving Hands nonprofit.

Some attending the rally were former gang members themselves.

“We're trying to unite not only two different sides, bloods and crips, we're also bringing together the brown and the black,” said Tonantzin Sanchez.

The proposed funding would build two youth care centers with tentative locations inside existing community centers.

The so-called "drop centers" would offer after school programs, job opportunities, mental health counseling, and violence prevention.

Five city council members indicated they would support allocating $3 million dollars for the centers, according to a report by the San Diego’s Independent Budget Analyst.

Mayor Todd Gloria will consider the priorities of council members before drafting a proposed budget in April.

District four Councilmember Monica Montgomery Steppe emailed CBS 8 the following statement:

“As a component of my platform to reimagine public safety, I welcome programs that support our youth with alternatives to violence and curb incarceration. In order to achieve results, we must invest more to community programs that provide a holistic approach to the public safety ecosystem. My budget priorities include youth care and development programs that provide economic and social justice opportunities, and I look forward to implementing a budget that effectively addresses community needs."

Cheri Hampton, who runs the Issa Vibe nonprofit, attended Thursday’s rally.

“I felt like it's really important. We get a drop center in our community so, that way, it's a one stop shop. Everything you need is right there and available to our local residents,” said Hampton.

D’Andre Brooks sits on San Diego's Commission on Gang Prevention and Intervention.

“Having the support of the city and the backing of the city of San Diego, that's going to be everything to get this thing off the ground and help sustain the program as needed to stop the school-to-prison pipeline, to help stop the violence that's in the community, and give individuals the opportunity to really create a real future for themselves,” said Brooks.

Rynell Baker is with the nonprofit, United for the Youth.

“All we're asking, as violence interrupters, is that you invest in what we are doing. And we guarantee positive and productive results,” said Baker.

City budget hearings will take place in May. The city council is scheduled vote on a final budget in June.