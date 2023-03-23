Legoland California debuts San Diego in Miniland USA

The one-of-a-kind attraction features iconic San Diego landmarks including the Gaslamp Quarter, Petco Park, The Rady Shell and the Coronado Bridge.

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Get ready to tour San Diego in a way that you never thought was possible.

Miniland San Diego at the Legoland resort in Carlsbad was unveiled Thursday, providing San Diego families and visitors from all over the world with a chance to see the city's most treasured architecture built out of Legos.

America’s finest and newest attraction at the Legoland California Resort includes nearly 4,000 “Minilanders” that populate the Lego model of San Diego.

The model is the world’s first Miniland San Diego, built with more than five million LEGO Bricks.

“San Diego is a beautiful destination filled with stunning architecture, landscapes, and history and there’s nowhere else in the world you can experience America’s Finest City like this – completely out of Lego bricks and on a 1:20 scale,” said President of Legoland California Resort Kurt Stocks.

The Lego model also features other replicas of San Diego favorites like, Emerald Plaza in Downtown San Diego and the San Diego County Fair.

It took a team of 70 master LEGO builders to create a 30-foot beach, streets lined with 120 palm trees and 55 of everyone's favorite San Diego landmarks.

The newly added San Diego section of Miniland USA joins other iconic American cities like, New York, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco.

