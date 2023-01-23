Lemon Grove organization steps in to help city clean up graffiti

Lemon Grove Lions Club received a grant from the California Lions Foundation for the local outreach's graffiti abatement program, which will help private companies.

LEMON GROVE, Calif. — An organization that realized a need for private property assistance in removing graffiti stepped in to help beautify the city.

The Lemon Grove Lions Club received a grant from the California Lions Foundation for the local outreach's graffiti abatement program, which is said to strictly help private property owners who receive little to no assistance removing graffiti because the property they own is not government property - which does receive graffiti removal assistance from the City of Lemon Grove, according to the Lemon Grove city website.

Lemon Grove Lions Club member David Eckler spearheads the project with his friend Josh Klein, a Veteran.

"They spend 3-5 days a week covering up hundreds of graffiti tags in the city. They are informed about the graffiti locations through a group of Veterans who go out at 5:30 in the morning to pick up trash, or they see the graffiti themselves as they drive through Lemon Grove; the tags aren't hard to find," The Lemon Grove Lions Club shared in a press release.

Home Depot offered discounted paint supplies to assist the organization with its cleanup efforts.

"That combined with funding from the Lemon Grove Lions Club, allows our superheroes, David and Josh, to keep Lemon Grove safe and clean," the organization said.