Lemon Grove restaurant launches with QR codes instead of servers

SAN DIEGO — A new restaurant in Lemon Grove is hoping to overcome pandemic driven staffing problems, by offering a sit-down dining experience without servers.
At Inpasta, customers can order everything from their phone, and have it delivered straight to their table.
"People learned through the pandemic to order everything online and to use their devices so they can get stuff so now we're trying to take advantage of that opportunity so we can actually make it more efficient," said co-owner, Alberto Mestre.
The ordering process is easy-simply scan a QR code, type in the table number, and select your items.
If you need assistance, there's always someone around who can help.
Tipping is optional.
Efficiency aside, Mestre and his partners say this concept helps solve one of the biggest problems impacting restaurants right now-an employee shortage.
"Now that we have this shortage, we can make it an opportunity and that's what we did," said Mestre.
"It's something new for all of us. Feels new for me too and new for the staff, but I feel like we gotta plan for the future and probably will be the new thing for everyone," said co-owner Marco Provino.
Elsewhere, some places are using robots as servers.
Other restaurants have been forced to reduce hours just to stay afloat.
"It's continuing to rise and not getting better unfortunately," said Inpasta Director of Marketing Sara Arjmand.
Arjmand says most restaurants have had to adapt and will continue to do so.
“This is the future of dining unless you're doing fine dining where it requires explanation,” said Arjmand.
If not for their own benefit, then for their customers, some of whom may not be comfortable with a pre-pandemic dining experience.
"I think people like less and less interaction when it comes to dining out. They don't want someone at their table in their face," said Arjmand.
Inpasta is located 8099 Broadway in Lemon Grove.
