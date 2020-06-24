La Mesa protester shot with beanbag projectile seeks name of police officer through court

LA MESA, Calif. — A woman who was hospitalized after being shot with a beanbag projectile during a protest in La Mesa has filed court papers seeking to force the La Mesa Police Department to release the involved officer's name.



The petition asks that a San Diego Superior Court judge order the city of La Mesa and the police department to produce the name of the officer who fired a beanbag projectile at 59-year-old Leslie Furcron on the night of May 30.



The department has not released the officer's name, though La Mesa police Chief Walt Vasquez issued a statement earlier this month assuring Furcron, "her family and the public that this unfortunate incident will be fully investigated, to include an in-depth look at our crowd control practices."



The city and police department could not immediately be reached for comment on the petition filed Friday.



Furcron was outside LMPD headquarters with a crowd of fellow protesters demonstrating against police brutality when she was struck in the forehead by what her attorney, Dante Pride, described as a "flying blackjack" and a "metal projectile bean bag," leaving her hospitalized in an intensive- care unit in a medically induced coma.