License plate readers coming to Encinitas

License plate readers will soon come to Encinitas after the city council unanimously voted to install seven devices at three intersections.

ENCINITAS, Calif. — License plate readers, or LPR cameras, will soon be coming to Encinitas after the city council unanimously voted to install seven devices at three intersections.

“We’re just trying to be as innovative as possible in fighting crime in the city,” said Captain Dustin Lopez with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department while addressing the council on November 16. “I’ve been doing this for 30 years, and I’ve learned that you need to be a step ahead, not a step back, when you’re dealing with crime issues.”

Sheriff’s Department officials say the plate readers will help them flag stolen cars in real time.

“Some of the crime trends we’ve noticed regionally and statewide is that people committing burglaries are using stolen vehicles a lot more or rental vehicles that are harder to track,” said Sheriff’s Department Lt. Chris Lawrence to CBS 8. “So this will help us in our endeavor to solve some of those crimes and make the community safer.”

But some community advocates warn about the misuse of these surveillance tools.

“It’s very dangerous without oversight, without rules,” said Laila Aziz, Director of Operations for the nonprofit Pillars of the Community. “Before you clear a license plate reader, you should have an oversight board and laws to prevent anything from getting out of control, and when you don’t do that, you put us all in danger.”

Two intersections along Encinitas Blvd will have the LPR cameras at the I-5 off-ramps and Coast Highway. The third intersection will be at Avenida La Costa and Rancho Santa Fe Road. Regarding cost, Encinitas will pay $30,226 for the camera equipment and license plate scanning software and another $10,080 for three years of cellular service to transmit the data to the Sheriff’s Department.

“Ultimately, I think it’s really important we have these tools for fighting crime,” said Tony Kranz, City Councilmember and Mayor-Elect for Encinitas. “We’ll try it, and if things are working as they were proposed, then perhaps we’ll expand it a bit.”

Kranz says a significant factor in their decision was the recent spike of burglaries in the neighborhood of Olivenhain, where stolen cars are often used while committing break-ins.

“Olivenhain is a little more remote. They’re larger lots, so it had become the target for criminal gangs in the L.A. area,” said Kranz. “So this was a tool that the Sheriff’s Captain suggested would help fight those crimes, and so I think everyone on the council was convinced it’s important that we do this.”

Eight police departments across the county already use license plate readers, including their neighbor to the north. Carlsbad has 85 LPRs in use and plans to add 43 more.

“They’ve shown great success solving kidnappings, murders, shootings, stabbings, so it’s a force multiplier for our deputies out there and our detectives that are trying to keep the community safe,” said Lt. Lawrence.

While license plate readers and other surveillance tools can be helpful for law enforcement in solving crimes, Aziz believes communities can pursue ways to enhance public safety other than the surveillance state and data collection.

“If we want to look at public safety,” Aziz said. “As a community, we keep going more and more towards surveillance instead of building community, and I think that the best way to promote public safety is knowing your neighbors, knowing when something is suspicious, and working together instead of all of us having to be subjected to surveillance because we don’t want to do that.”