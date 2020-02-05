Lifeguards expect busy weekend at San Diego beaches

SAN DIEGO — Lifeguards are expecting to be kept busy at area beaches on Saturday because of warmer weather and ocean hazards such as rip currents and sting rays, Lifeguard Services officials said.



This is the first weekend of opened beaches since San Diego lifted a beach closure order on Monday after the San Diego County Health Department lifted its order.



However, some beaches in the county remain closed, including Coronado Sunset Park and dog beach, Solana Beach, state beaches, Del Mar and Carlsbad. Carlsbad officials said they will open their beach at 9 a.m. Monday.



Lifeguards were expecting to perform many water rescues Saturday because of rip currents, according to Lt. Rich Stropky of Lifeguard Services. A surfer who was hit in the face with a surfboard needed medical attention Saturday morning, he said.



"For the most part, people are doing what we want," Stropky said "Most people understand this is serious and if we don't do this right, we could lose the privilege of using the beaches."'



Lifeguards issued a couple of warnings to people trying to use the boardwalk, which is still closed, Stropky said. One runner on the boardwalk ran past four signs warning the boardwalk was closed, he said.



The National Weather Service said temperatures throughout the county this weekend will be near normal with mostly clear skies.