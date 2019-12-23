SAN DIEGO — Lifeguards worked to rescue a driver stuck on a flooded roadway in Pacific Beach early Monday morning.

The rescue was reported around 6 a.m. on Pacific Beach Drive and Dawes Street.

A BMW could be seen in the middle of the flooded street. The flooding was caused by a clogged drain in the area after a manhole cover was forced off from the heavy rainstorm in the area, according to police.

The driver was able to get to safety on their own after some of the water had drained from the area, according to lifeguards.

Authorities shut down Pacific Beach Drive between southbound Dawes and Oliver streets.

Lifeguards responded to reports of another driver stranded on a flooded roadway in the 2500 block of Midway Drive around 6:30 a.m. in the Midway District. The occupants were able to get out on their own, according to authorities.