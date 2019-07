CORONADO, Calif. — A 4-year-old girl is in the hospital after she was run over by a lifeguard truck today on a Coronado beach, officials said.



The accident happened at around 6:15 p.m. at the Coronado Beach and Dog Park, when the truck ran over the girl while the lifeguard was patrolling the beach, according to Coronado Fire Chief Jim Lydon.



The victim's condition was not released.

The Coronado Police Department is investigating the accident.