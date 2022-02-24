Two injured after plane in Oceanside had hard landing short of runway

The pilot was trapped in the plane and had to be freed, according to Oceanside Fire Department.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A light airplane with two people aboard crash-landed on the outskirts of Oceanside Municipal Airport Thursday.

The single-engine Cessna 208B Caravan came down about 12:45 p.m. just short of the runway on the eastern side of the general-aviation airfield near Mission Avenue and state Route 76, according to the Federal Aviation Administration and Oceanside Police Department.

Oceanside Fire Department say they extricated and transported two patients from the plane and one exited the plane on his own.

