Lightning starts brush fire in Oceanside

The fire burned a quarter of an acre of brush and trees but no homes were damaged.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — According to Oceanside Fire Department (OFD), Oceanside firefighters witnessed lightning strike Thursday afternoon and shortly after they saw smoke and flames starting from the area.

The brush fire started just before 4:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Auburn Avenue, across from College Boulevard and Oceanside Boulevard in Oceanside.

Upon arrival, the firefighters found several trees on fire behind the homes on Auburn Avenue. Some of the fire crews were sent to a nearby Albertson’s shopping complex for better access.

The fire burned a quarter acre of vegetation before its spread was stopped. No homes were burned. There were some backyard fences and gates that were damaged because firefighters had to break through to gain access.