SAN DIEGO — A lightning-sparked brush fire scorched about an acre and a half Thursday east of state Route 79 in the Warner Springs area.



The fire was reported about 3:35 p.m., according to Cal Fire Public Information Officer Thomas Schoots.



Several thunderstorms moved through the area at the time, Schoots said.



By about 6 p.m. the fire was encircled by retardant and was holding at about an acre and a half burned, he said.



The blaze broke out in below the historic Hot Springs lookout, in an area that was difficult to access, Schoots said.



The wooden lookout was the only threatened structure, he said.



Two air tankers made retardant drops while helicopters from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, San Diego Gas & Electric and the U.S. Forest Service made water drops to hold the blaze in check as ground crews followed a bulldozer that cleared and leveled the nearly impassable road to the lookout, Schoots said.



No injuries were reported.