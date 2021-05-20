'Lights on North Park' welcomes neighbors and business owners

“It's a, ‘hey we are here, we're back and we want to welcome everyone back to the neighborhood,” said Cindy Cate, North Park Mainstreet Association board president.

SAN DIEGO — With more and more San Diegans vaccinated, the future is looking bright for local businesses.

On Thursday, "Lights on North Park" lit up 30th and University to welcome back shoppers to the neighborhood after a difficult year.

“I love the energy, I love the food options, the atmosphere,” said collage artist and North Park resident, Steve Haney.

Locals and business owners took to the streets in the heart of North Park at 30th and University for Lights on North Park.

“It's a, ‘hey we are here, we're back and we want to welcome everyone back to the neighborhood,” said Cindy Cate, Hello Birdie Nail & Lash Lab owner.

She is also the North Park Mainstreet Association board president and helped orchestrate the event which is the first "Lights On" event to celebrate the neighborhood.

“This is one of the first of many ways we wanted to do that as we look to a brighter 2021,” said Cate.

She said as a service business she felt the brunt of the pandemic.

“We are happy to be open, happy to have people coming back to North Park,” said Cate.

Eva De Leon owns Sage Sisters floral boutique. She outgrew her North Park shop and in November moved to a larger space on University Avenue.

“We are so excited that North Park feels like it's coming back and it's great to be a part of the neighborhood,” said De Leon.

At Sage Sisters you’ll find local, seasonal flowers and gifts.

“We have sweet peas that are grown in City Heights by our woman-owned microbrewer,” said De Leon.

Instead of throwing out day-old flowers they donate their buckets of blooms and prepare flower arrangements and deliver them to organizations like the Radiant Hospice.

As North Park is unique so are its businesses that make up the neighborhood.

“We are one knit community, and we try to support each other as much as possible,” said De Leon.

During the pandemic, many shoppers learned where they spend their money matters to them.

“You want to support businesses that have heart, the ones you care about,” said Cate.