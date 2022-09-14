Neighbors say repair work finally begins on Limerick Avenue after complaining to city for decade

"I couldn't push [my granddaughter] across the street in the stroller, it was so bumpy. If she was sleeping it would wake her up," said neighbor Harriet Wolpoff.

SAN DIEGO — Drivers can expect to see more "sexy streets" in San Diego. Mayor Todd Gloria continued his initiative to repair more badly damaged roads Wednesday.

The city announced Limerick Avenue will finally be getting much-needed repair work. Neighbors told CBS 8 they have been complaining to the city since 2011.

"This is the first time someone is coming out and dealing with the road, and it's ten times worse than it was back in 2011," said neighbor Linda Youngblood.

"I couldn't push {my granddaughter] across the street in the stroller, it was so bumpy," said neighbor Harriet Wolpoff. "If she was sleeping it would wake her up. My father, who passed away at 98 years old, I used to have to walk him across the street, it was scary. My husband did fall on the street, so I can tell you it goes back 11 years."

"It was bad. Every time it rained, it got worse," she added.

According to the city, Limerick Avenue from Peyton Place north to the dead end will be repaired.

This is one of many road projects scheduled to be completed. Mayor Todd Gloria's office said there 50 streets involved in the contract. A total of 54 miles throughout the city will be fixed.

Here are some of the streets scheduled for repairs.

Paseo Del Verano Norte

Highland Valley Road

Ruffin Road

Bahama Cove

Lloyd Street

Wing Street

Kenyon Street

West Point Loma Boulevard

The city said it will also be upgrading traffic signals, sidewalks and street lamps.

Work will take place at different times in various communities. All repairs are expected to be complete by January 2024.

