Limited apple picking in Julian as orchards deal with 'catastrophe' caused by storms

Apple picking in Julian is a September tradition. But recent storms have devastated crops and some orchards have already closed their gates for the season.

Example video title will go here for this video

JULIAN, Calif. — It's a September tradition: driving out to Julian to pick apples. But, a recent storms and a historic drought have opportunities limited this year, because many orchards are already closed for the season.

Apple picking is still fun, where you can find an open orchard and reach high enough to pull down one or two.

'A catastrophe for the town of Julian'

"We've been hurt; I think we've done about a third of the business we did in previous years," said Roger Hedgecock, Owner of Volcan Valley Apple Farm. "It's a catastrophe for the town of Julian because it's not just me and the orchard there at Volcan Valley Apple Farm, but all of the apple orchards in the area experiencing."

Hedgecock said Julian orchards experienced 80 to 90 mph winds, paired with 4 1/2 inches of rain in one day.

"We love the rain but not the wind because it put half our crop on the ground," Hedgecock said.

For now, it's slow going on Main Street and nearby areas in Julian.

"Lots of businesses that rely on a place like our 25 acre farm, it just brings thousands of people up here every year and when they don't come or we had to close, it really hurt a lot of businesses," said Jim Madaffer, owner of Julian Farm & Orchard.

What about the Julian Apple Pies?

Yes, you can still buy a slice of pie.

Oscar Miranda, manager of Mom's Pies of Julian said, "You can still get apple pies, yes, definitely; we have plenty of apple pies and all our other varieties."

Crowds are definitely down compared to the regular season, and next on the calendar are both Halloween and Thanksgiving.

Julian farms have had to deal with not only the recent storms, but the historic drought.

"We're gonna have thousands of pumpkins this fall. We didn't grow them this year because of the drought; bring them in from Oregon and Idaho," said Madaffer.

As for the devastated apple crop, it does help to have a sense of humor.

"Our motto, like some sports teams we know, is 'Wait till next year," said Hedgecock.

There are still a few places to pick apples this season. It's recommended to call ahead and make a reservation.