SAN DIEGO — Multiple parents and students from Lincoln High School say they were targeted with numerous racial slurs during Friday night's away football game at San Clemente.



According to a letter sent to the Capistrano Unified School District by the local NAACP, both school-aged and adult fans allegedly heckled and harassed the Lincoln players and cheer squad with an obscene word throughout the stadium during the game.

Lincoln High School Principal Stephanie Brown issued a statement, saying:



"Our administration team is continuing to investigate the incident and we are taking this very seriously. Early information also seems to show our students responded to the racist taunts with the maturity and restraint we would expect."

A coalition of student and community groups have scheduled a press conference for 8:30 a.m. Monday at San Clemente High School.