Tenants protest impending evictions at Linda Vista apartment complex

SAN DIEGO — Tenants of a Linda Vista apartment complex and members of a social justice group held a rally Thursday protesting impending evictions for the residents. The group says 26 households of the complex located at 6700 Kelly Street were given 60-day notices to vacate less than two weeks after a new owner bought the building. The notices were issued in early November giving them until the end of December to leave.

Some of the tenants have lived in the complex for decades and said they are furious at being told they must leave, especially during the holiday season. Some said they will be left on the street if they are forced to leave.

Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment-San Diego protested with the residents and held a press conference at the building Thursday afternoon demanding that the eviction proceedings stop.

"My name is Ean Hernandez," said one resident of the complex. "I’m 17 years old and I’m a senior at University City High School. My only worry this season should’ve been college applications, not housing applications."

Ean has lived in the complex his whole life.

"It was one of those things that we didn’t want to happen," he said. "When we knew our apartments were being sold we thought hopefully they just do some repairs and they just up the rent."

The tenants said the landlord is citing a "substantial remodel" and "withdrawal of all rental units from the market" as reasons for the evictions.

"There’s a legal argument to be made about just how necessary these repairs [are,]" said Blake Hofstad, vice president of the Linda Vista Town Council.

The groups also said they are asking San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and the San Diego City Council to do more to protect tenants by passing a "just-cause" ordinance which they say will stop no-fault evictions in the city.

Hofstad said they are also asking the mayor to beef up or clarify current eviction moratoriums.

"There was an eviction moratorium that passed in San Diego in February that was supposed to cover and protect tenants against no-fault evictions like this during the pandemic, however it was unclear in the way it was written," he said.