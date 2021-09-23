Here's a list of things to do this fall throughout San Diego

From fall hikes to apple picking, here is a list for San Diegan's looking to get into the fall spirit this season.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — It's officially fall in San Diego and though it's sunny year round, there are plenty of fall festivities happening around town to celebrate the spooky season!

Here is a list of places and things to do this fall throughout San Diego:

Julian Farm and Orchard located at 4444 Hwy 78 Julian, CA, is open Saturday and Sunday's from Sept. 18 - Oct. 31. Guest can enjoy the apple orchard, hayrides, cider press, farm animals, axe throwing, shopping, and pumpkin picking!

Visit here to learn more about Julian Farm and Orchards and all the apple orchard and farms in Julian.

Thunder Ridge and Chimney Flat Loop located at Palomar Mountain State Park at 19952 State Park Dr, Palomar Mountain, CA

Sunset Trail located at Laguna Mountain Recreation Area at 10678 Sunrise Hwy, Descanso, CA

Volcan Mountain located at Volcan Mountain Wilderness Preserve at 1209 Farmer Road at Wynola Road, Julian, CA

Lake Cuyamaca located at Cuyamaca Rancho State Park at 15027 Highway 79, Julian, CA

Observatory Trail located at Cleveland National Forest at 35899 Canfield Road, Warner Springs, CA

Oktoberfest is a autumn folk festival originally held in Munich, Germany, and today it's simply a reason to bring people together to drink beer, eat and dance!

Here are all the location where Oktoberfest will be celebrated this year:

East County

When: Sept. 24 - Oct. 3

Where: 1017 South Mollison Avenue

El Cajon, CA 92020

East County

When: Oct 1 - Oct 3

Where: La Mesa Village at 8633 La Mesa Blvd

La Mesa, CA 91942

North Coastal

When: Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: Mountain Vista Drive and El Camino Real

Encinitas, CA 92024

Mission Bay and Beaches

When: Oct. 8 - Oct. 9

Where: Foot of Ocean Beach Pier at 5099 Newport Avenue

San Diego, CA 92107

This fall, Balboa Park features a variety of fall festivities perfect for family fun!

Take a Hike

San Diego Natural History Museum's Canyoneers, a group of volunteers who offer a variety of guided hikes in Balboa Park and around the area.

Trail of Fears

The Haunted Trail of Balboa Park will have two haunts in one this year! There will be a mile long spooky outdoor trail through twisted pines and the 3,500 square foot eXperiment Maze!

San Diego Sake Day

On Oct. 1, Balboa Park will be hosting its Setting Sun Sake garden party. It's San Diego's largest sake celebration and it will be at the Japanese Friendship Garden of San Diego.

Head over to Bates Nut Farm located at 15954 Woods Valley Road, Valley Center, from Sept. 18 - Oct. 31 to enjoy fall traditions and with friends and family!

Weekends at Bates Nut Farm, you'll find live entertainment, BBQ, kettle corn, food trucks, rock climbing, hayrides, and more!

If you're wanting to pick a pumpkin with a view, look no further. Mountain Valley Ranch Pumpkin Patch is open from Sept. 25 - Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. The pumpkin patch features a massive corn maze, farm animals, and did we mention you can launch an ear of corn out of a cannon?

Oma's is located at 14950 El Monte Rd, Lakeside, CA and is the perfect place to visit with the whole family! Oma's is open Sept. 28 - Oct. 31 on Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Children's admission includes a Jack Patch pumpkin, petting corral, kid-powered games, sand pile with toy trucks & tractors, and a large play area. Oma's Pumpkin Patch tickets must be purchased in advance, visit here to learn more.

Visit one of five Pumpkin Station's throughout San Diego County starting Oct. 1 - Oct. 31. Here are the list of locations

Ranch Bernardo Farm - 13421 Highland Valley Road, Escondido, CA 92025

Bonita Pumpkin Farm - 5354 Sweetwater Road, Bonita, CA 91902

Mission Valley Station - 1640 1/2 Camino Del Rio North, San Diego, CA 92108

Del Mar Pumpkin Station - 15555 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Del Mar, CA 92014

Plaza Bonita, National City Pumpkin Station - 3030 Plaza Bonita Rd. National City, CA. 91950

Opening Oct. 1, The Farm Stand West will be hosting a you-pick pumpkin patch experience. The farm will be open from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday & Sunday's.

The PB Pumpkin Patch is located 870 Garnet Ave and has a large variety of pumpkins to choose from along with a free pumpkin carving and painting area. Enjoy some free hot apple cider and shaved ice for kids!

The PB Pumpkin Patch is open Oct. 1 - Oct. 31 on Monday - Friday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday - Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The family-owned pumpkin patch is located at 6710 La Jolla Blvd., and is open from Oct. 1 - Oct. 31 on Monday - Thursday's from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m., Friday - Saturday's from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m., and Sunday's from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Mr. Jack O' Lanterns Pumpkin Patch features a spooky maze, photo booth, animal kingdom, and more!

The Pacific Southwest Railway Museum located at 750 Depot Stree, Campo, will be hosting their Annual Pumpkin Express Halloween Celebration on Saturday's and Sunday's in October. Visit here to learn more.

Oceanside Dia de los Muertos Festival: Oct. 24

Sherman Heights Dia de los Muertos: Oct. 26 - Oct. 30

City Heights Dia de los Muertos: Oct. 30

Carrera de los Muertos San Diego: Nov. 7