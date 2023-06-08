Lithium batteries catch fire in East Village

Crews responded to a fire Thursday morning in East Village after reports of a shipping container with batteries inside caught fire

SAN DIEGO — A large shipping container with lithium ion batteries inside caught fire Thursday next to a two-story residence in the East Village, fire officials said.

The blaze was reported at 4:42 a.m. Thursday at 17th Street and F Street and it took San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews about 20 minutes to put it out, Battalion Chief Chris Bagler told OnScene TV.

Because the 25-foot-tall container was full of exploding batteries, a HAZMAT team arrived to determine the toxicity in the area, Bagler said. Several residents of the subsidized housing were evacuated.