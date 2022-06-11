'Livable San Diego' files lawsuit over Mayor's 'Build Better' program

A community association called 'Livable San Diego' filed a lawsuit against the City of San Diego, claiming the 'Build Better' program is unconstitutional.

SAN DIEGO — A community association called 'Livable San Diego' filed a lawsuit against the City of San Diego, claiming the 'Build Better' program is in "violation of the United States Constitution, California Constitution, Mitigation Fee Act, and CEQA."

'Build Better SD' is a program approved by the San Diego City Council in August, effectively restructuring how development impact fees are handled and distributed.

"Our reality is that we're one city, but two separate realities," said Mayor Todd Gloria at a February press conference about the initiative.' Build Better SD' will combine these community pots of money into one citywide pot, allowing us to prioritize needed projects and get them done faster. In addition, 'Build Better SD' will help ensure our city is more equitable."

Traditionally, these fees would be collected from a developer for a specific project, such as a high-rise apartment building, to improve the surrounding area's infrastructure to handle more density, people, and cars coming to the area.

"It's been clear to me for a very long time that the city's DIF program is broken and needs a fresh approach after years of disparity with the distribution of infrastructure and resources in every one of our communities," said City Councilmember Joe LaCava, at the August 1st meeting when 'Build Better' was passed.

"North Park and Uptown are middle-income communities. We're not wealthy people, but we do need to be able to drive down the street. We need parks where the kids can play and adults can go. And if the money is taken away, this community won't get that," said Tom Mullaney, leader of 'Livable San Diego.'

He acknowledged the developer impact fees should be spent around the new development rather than being diverted to other communities.

"Uptown is slated for high growth, another 20,000 people. North Park is expected to have another 30,000 people, so yes, the impact fees will be a lot of money, and that's why they need to be spent in our community," said Mullaney.

Marc Johnson is president of the University Heights Community Association and agrees with 'Livable San Diego.' He points to many new apartments going up along Park Blvd, adding over 1,000 people in the next year and a half.

"There's going to be 379 new units going into this building, and if you look over where that crane is, that's another 190 micro-units coming in," said Johnson while pointing down Park Blvd.

"We have the second smallest library in the city, and it's over 40 years old and in desperate need of upgrading. We have streets that are small and crumbling. We have dangerous intersections. We're worried about our neighborhood getting flooded with new people and not having the infrastructure to support that," Johnson added.

"To see money from construction projects directly impacting our community go elsewhere is a crime. Taking money from a neighborhood that desperately needs it and earned it and taking it away is just not fair," Johnson said.

Any possible resolution or outcome related to the lawsuit is expected to take at least six months to a year.