Local business loses $30K worth of scuba gear after trailer stolen

“It's such a violation for someone to take your stuff,” said Lora Meyer.



Meyer has spent more than a decade building her dive tour business, Marissa Charters, but within a matter of minutes, a large chunk of that is now gone.



“BCD's, regulators, wetsuits, tanks…it's stuff that's been accumulating the last 10 years and stuff I just acquired a year ago,” said Meyer.



Meyer estimates about $30,000 worth of gear was inside her trailer when it was stolen around 3 a.m. Sunday, outside the Mission Bay Sport Center where she usually stores it since her boat launches from there.



Surveillance footage shows two men walking around the parking lot eyeing the trailer, which was locked, and attached with a separate lock to her truck.



Several minutes later, they managed to remove it, then attached it to what appears to be a four door SUV, possibly a Toyota 4Runner with a license plate that starts with 7W, and took off.



“They were very quick and good at it,” said Meyer.



Since posting about the incident on social media, Meyer has spoken with several nearby business owners who say this isn't an isolated incident.



The owner of Olive Cafe provided surveillance video, telling Meyer she recently installed new security cameras due to a rise in crime in the area.



"The small businesses around here, we’re all working our tushies off trying to stay alive, trying to stay afloat and make a business out of it and for someone to take anything, it's not right," said Meyer.



Despite the loss, Meyer says the support she's received has been humbling.



Local dive shops have offered to lend her gear, which will allow her to continue taking customers out.



San Diego Police is investigating.



While Meyer is hopeful she'll get her stuff back, at the very least, she just wants those responsible to get caught.



"I don't feel like people should get away with that and I really want them to be caught. I don’t want them to do it again to somebody else."