Local businesses ask people to wear a mask indoors again, as vaccination rates rise across the country

McDonald’s announced Monday it would require its employees and customers to wear a mask.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Wearing a mask indoors is still a recommendation in San Diego County, regardless of vaccination status, except in specific settings.

However with COVID-19 cases going up across the state, some people are taking it upon themselves to wear a mask again.

San Diego County reported 1,012 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and as the numbers continue to climb each day, some businesses are asking their customers to wear a mask indoors.

A week after the CDC released new recommendations for everyone to wear a mask even if vaccinated, McDonald’s announced it would require its employees and customers to wear a mask. One McDonald’s customer says wearing a mask isn’t a big change for her.

“I have never quit wearing my mask. I was Disneyland last week. I go to the zoo, the Wild Animal Park. I was at Legoland with my grandkids. I’m out all over but I always wear my mask,” said McDonald's customer, Cheri.

Seven Bay Area counties are now requiring people to wear a mask indoors again, as well as Sacramento and Los Angeles Counties. San Diego County and the City of San Diego are not calling for a mask mandate for now, but one woman says she wears a mask because the Delta variant is so contagious.

“I think it’s out there or its coming. That’s why I use extra precaution with the mask even though I’m fully vaccinate,” said Kim.

According to the White House, at least 70% of adults in the United States have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccination shot, they say due in part to the rapid spread of the Delta. San Diego County reports that 70% of its population is now fully vaccinated. Still, East County has the lowest vaccination rate of 12.6 and also has a higher rate of infection.

“I think you should do what you can to stop COVID, so if that’s going to help stop the spread of COVID, I think you should get vaccinated,” Cheri said.

On Friday, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said although masks are not mandated for now he still supports individual businesses making the decision that’s right for them when it comes to wearing mask.