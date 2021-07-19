Local businesses cutting back on operation hours due to staff shortages

While economists say the state is recovering, workers have the upper hand right now and everyone’s trying to hire them.

SAN DIEGO — Local businesses are scrambling to get workers back on the job a month after California officially reopened. While economists say the state is recovering, workers have the upper hand right now and everyone’s trying to hire them.

If you look around San Diego, you will see plenty of signs saying "Workers Wanted." Now we’re seeing other signs that say businesses are cutting back hours because they simply don’t have the staff to remain open seven days a week.

Lolita’s had a sign posted on the door saying it would be closed Mondays and El Puerto Seafood by the Park left a message on Facebook saying it’ll now close on Sundays and Mondays as they try and hire more staff. Staying open all day or all week just isn’t productive or profitable right now.

“It was hard finding people that are willing to come back and just everyone’s competing at the same time. It’s summer and everything’s reopening,” said Rubi Tetrault, Operations Manager for Mikami Bar & Revolving Sushi in San Diego.

Tetrault said they’ve hired about 35 of the best employees they could find but that’s still not enough.

“We are starting with lunch service only because of having to gear up all of the staff that was required. It’s mostly because of the training but we do have limited hours right now from 11 to 3:30 for lunch service,” Tetrault said.

According to Wallet-Hub, California had the sixth highest unemployment rate in the nation last month.

University of San Diego economics professor Alan Gin said there are several reasons:

Millions of Californias are still receiving unemployment benefits.

Some people are still afraid of contracting coronavirus.

There are still childcare challenges until kids go back to school.

And workers are simply waiting for higher-paying jobs.

"It is definitely a worker's market right now. A lot of workers are receiving higher wages. Sometimes they get a signing bonus and better working conditions. That’s good then for the worker. Businesses have to pay more for their workers. So that’s going to increase their costs and they’ll probably try and pass that on to their customers if they can,” said Gin.

Mikami Bar said they are going to be open seven days a week for lunch and on Friday they hope to start serving dinner. Professor Gin also said many economists don’t expect things will get back to normal in the labor market for another three years.