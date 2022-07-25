San Diegan co-produces Shark Week documentary on Discovery Plus

Shark Week has begun on the Discovery Channel and a local film marker premiered their documentary, "Great White Intersection," on Discovery Plus.

SAN DIEGO — Shark Week has begun on the Discovery Channel and a local film marker premiered their documentary, "Great White Intersection," it's streaming on Discovery Plus now and I had a chance to talk with him.

"We couldn't be more excited it found a good home and the feedback has been positive," said Martin Hoffman.

Great White Intersection is a film Martin Hoffman co-produced that shares the fatal shark attack of Arthur Medici on Cape Cod.

"My colleagues, Jeff Sutch and David Rootthooft, we've been working in the industry for 25 years. Our main focus was to honor Arthur as a loving young man," said Hoffman.

The attack was back in 2018 in shallow water off Newcomb Beach Hollow.

"In 5' of water, one bite but unfortunately it got him on the back of the leg and got his femoral artery," said Hoffman.

The film shows the ocean as a place that we go to play but that it is also wild.

"All throughout the film we didn't want to sensationalize the Sharks, any type of reaction like the film Jaws,” said Hoffman. “We need to look at solutions and ways we can help make it safer for us recreate in the water while also maintaining a healthy eco-system for the Sharks and Seals."

Hoffman says the film shows Great White in the surf doing thing never seen before.

"I actually got a few images of Sharks in the lineup, essentially Sharks Duck diving. We got footage that hasn't been seen in Cape Cod waters like that,” said Hoffman.

If you'd like to see Martin’s film, ‘Great White Intersection’ on Discovery Plus, their streaming platform. You can go to Discovery, and they'll have a link for you.