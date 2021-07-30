Health experts discuss concerning new details on Delta variant

The CDC now says the Delta variant appears to be more contagious than the flu and Ebola and is as contagious as the chickenpox.

SAN DIEGO — The war has changed when it comes to fighting COVID-19. That's the warning coming from a new CDC report focused on the rapid spread of the Delta variant.

"When the enemy changes it's tactics, we have to change our strategy," said Dr. Jonathan LaPook, Chief Medical Correspondent for CBS News.

The enemy is the new Delta variant of COVID-19.

A report released Friday by the CDC shows an alarming rise in cases now accounting for 83% of all infections.

But even more troubling is new data showing that the vaccine doesn't appear to be stopping the spread.

"If you get infected and you were vaccinated you are just as likely to spread it as someone who is unvaccinated," said Dr. LaPook.

It's information like this that has some who are already on the fence about getting the shot, even more hesitant.

“If you go through the trouble to get vaccinated and protect others and then you can still spread it…that’s why we still have questions," said Amy Reichert, one of the leaders of "ReOpen San Diego."

While she says she is not an anti-vaxxer, she still doesn't feel comfortable getting a shot that's not FDA approved.

Right now, the three vaccines in the US only have emergency use authorizations.

"I believe if you want to take the vaccine you absolutely should that’s your choice, my position, me personally is I want to wait," said Reichert.

In an interview this week, Doctor Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that FDA approval could come as soon as August.

But medical professionals say there are still many benefits to getting the vaccine. It's proven to significantly reduce infection rates, hospitalizations and death.

Meantime the CDC is urging local health authorities to consider ramping up prevention strategies like "Universal Masking" for public indoor settings.