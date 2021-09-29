Local groups helping with rental assistance as eviction moratorium set to expire

SDG&E and the San Diego Housing Commission will team up to help San Diegans apply for a variety of utility bill and rental assistance programs.

SAN DIEGO — California's eviction moratorium ends Friday. But tenants with unpaid rent can still stay in their homes beyond that date if they apply for assistance from the state.

California is using billions of federal dollars to pay off up to 18 months of most people's rent dating back to April 2020. That was the first full month of the state's stay-at-home order in response to the pandemic.

On Wednesday in San Diego, SDG&E and the San Diego Housing Commission will team up to help San Diegans apply for a variety of utility bill and rental assistance programs. The groups say that San Diegans experiencing hardship due to the pandemic may qualify for the City of San Diego's COVID-19 Housing Stability Assistance Program, which is administered by the Housing Commission, and SDG&E's bill discount and payment assistance programs.

The event will be held from 4-6 p.m. at the Logan Heights Library.

The Housing Stability Assistance Program helps low-income individuals and families in the City of San Diego pay past-due rent and utilities.

Onsite application assistance will be available to those who do not have a computer or internet access. If able, attendees should bring the following information:





Rental documents such as a lease, rent ledger

Past-due rent notice, rent ledger or other

Current utility/household bill

Gross annual household income for the calendar year 2020

Current household income

On Monday, Mayor Todd Gloria announced a proposal to establish a $5 million legal defense fund to support struggling tenants.

"I am incredibly proud of the job our city has done to get assistance to residents who've been unable to pay their rent and utilities during this difficult time," Gloria said. "I am working with our federal and state partners to bring additional dollars to San Diego to support our program further, and I am asking the City Council to work with me to create a legal-aid program to help San Diegans who are under the threat of eviction."

Gloria is working with federal officials on a program that could provide additional rental assistance funding to local governments that have been successful in getting relief out to tenants and landlords, as well as advocating for additional state support.

On a statewide level, as of Monday, more than 309,000 households have asked for nearly $3 billion in rental assistance. The state has paid nearly $650 million to about 55,000 households and has approved another $950 million.

WATCH RELATED: California leaders agree on eviction moratorium extension through Sept. 30 (June 2021)