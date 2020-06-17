San Diego law enforcement and activist weigh in on Trump police reform

President Donald Trump signed an executive order calling for increased training and transparency for national police agencies. A local activist said it's not enough.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego civil rights activist Rev. Shane Harris said President Donald Trump's police reform executive order doesn't go far enough to meet community demands.

“This is nothing but protections for law enforcement agency. There is no accountability in this executive order, like banning chokeholds, unless an officer feels threatened. What's different for that in what we already have?” Harris said.

Harris, who recently recovered from coronavirus after traveling to Minneapolis to meet with the family of George Floyd, said the president’s policy is “a brush over to get the protests to stop.”

While in the White House Rose Garden Tuesday, Trump aimed his message at restoring law and order.

"I strongly oppose the radical and dangerous efforts to defend, dismantle, and dissolve our police departments, especially now when we've achieved the lowest crimes rates in recent history,” Trump said.

The president encouraged efforts to defend and not defund police as has been the big outcry in recent racial justice protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“Americans also believe we must improve accountability, increase transparency, and invest more resources in police training, recruiting, and community engagement,” Trump said.

The order would create federal incentives for local police departments to certify that law enforcement is meeting higher standards for the use of force and de-escalation training, including the possibility of banning the use of chokeholds.

“We don't need more training. We need more law. We need policy. We need accountability,” Harris said.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office weighed saying in statement in part:

“We will continue our long-standing practice of engaging with our communities. We have always been open to discussion and making any necessary changes when needed. We work hard to provide services that are fair, unbiased, and respectful to everyone. We hold ourselves accountable to the highest standards expected by those we serve,” said Lt. Ricardo Lopez, Media Relations Director.

Trump's police reform would create a database to track when officers have been terminated or have been criminally convicted for on-duty conduct or faced civil judgments for improper use of force.