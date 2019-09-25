WASHINGTON D.C., DC —

San Diego leaders are in Washington D.C. on Tuesday asking the Trump administration for funding to stop the flow of sewage in southern San Diego beaches.

San Diego officials asked for $404 million for “a diversion and treatment facility that could capture sewage flows before they pollute local beaches and the environment.”

County Supervisor Greg Cox led the White House meeting. San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey, Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina and Port Chairman Garry Bonelli all attended.

According to a press release from Cox’s office, the leaders met with William Crozer, Deputy Director, White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs; Brian McCormack, Associate Director for Natural Resources, Energy & Science with the Office of Management and Budget; Chad McIntosh, Assistant Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of International & Tribal Affairs; and Mary Neumayr, Chairwoman of the Council on Environmental Quality.

“It was important for the White House to see our region united on a solution to a longstanding problem,” said Supervisor Cox in a press release. “We had a very good meeting and are looking forward to next steps.”

San Diego leaders invited White House officials to tour the Tijuana River Valley to see the damage from the sewage.