Local leaders raise awareness about water safety on 'World Drowning Prevention Day'

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Local leaders gathered in Oceanside Tuesday morning to recognize 'World Drowning Prevention Day.' "All too often we hear heartbreaking stories of a child who falls into a pool and drowns," said County Supervisor Jim Desmond. "We know with the summer months, with hot temperatures, a lot of kids and families are heading to beaches and pools, and I think it’s vital we teach our kids to swim."

The Centers for Disease Control says drowning is the single leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4.



The organization, Prevent Drowning of San Diego, offers lots of resources for water safety programs. It also helps provide funding for swimming lessons for people in need.



The group released the following facts:



● Each year in California, over 400 people die from drowning and more that 1,200 are involved in non-fatal drowning incidents which require a visit to the emergency department or hospitalization.



● Drowning is the number one cause of death for children ages 1-4, and the second leading cause of unintentional injury death for children under 14.



● 92% of drowning deaths in California are residents, 5% are from other states and 3% are from other countries.



● 48% of all drowning deaths occur in June, July and August.



● California has thousands of miles of ocean coast and inland lakefront, nearly 200,000 miles of rivers and over 1.3 million pools. Californians love the water, but the risk of drowning is ever present.