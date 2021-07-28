Local man's last hope for liver transplant is in Turkey

The Fernandez family from the South Bay area said they're fighting back and willing to go overseas for the chance to save Rob's life.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A local family needs your help to save a husband, son and brother.

Rob Fernandez is in the hospital with liver failure. He had a liver transplant a few years ago and now his body is rejecting the transplant.

Fernandez's family wants to step in as donors but hospital officials at UCSD say he's "high risk" and they won't move forward with another transplant.



The Fernandez family from the South Bay area said they're fighting back and willing to go overseas for the chance to save Rob's life.

"At this point we're not going to accept death," said Michella Fernandez. "We're trying everything we can. We're going overseas. That's what we're going to have to do."

Jonathan, Rob’s younger brother said he won’t give up.

"I love my brother. He's my hero. I refuse to accept this decision from UCSD. I'm going to keep fighting until I can't anymore."



Rob's original liver transplant is failing. He's been in the hospital for weeks fighting for his life, but doctors say it's a losing battle and Rob is dying.

Michelle describes the conversation where the doctor told Rob and her that he doesn’t have long left to live.

“I appreciated the honesty so we know not to think that this treatment or that treatment will work. So at least we know he absolutely needs a liver transplant now," said Michelle. "But it was hard for Rob to hear that. He just started crying and breaking down and was like ‘I don't want to die. It's not my time yet.’"

That’s why they want to take the chance that a hospital overseas will perform the transplant so that Jonathan, or anyone in the Fernandez family, can donate a piece of their liver to save Rob’s life.

"Our goal is $60,000 dollars. That's how much the hospital in Turkey is going to cost. We're still getting quotes from other places too," said Michelle. "Mexico was $110,000. The one in Turkey is JCI accredited, which is an international accreditation. We really want to make sure we go to a good hospital, an accredited hospital overseas."



Maria Fernandez, Rob’s mom pleads for help to save her son’s life while Jonathan, Michella and the entire Fernandez family continues to fight for Rob together.

"He was about to buy a house, he was about to have children. I feel powerless. Feels like it's my fault," said Jonathan. "I failed him in a sense. He's my hero. Growing up, he was a second dad to me. Seeing him in this situation is like seeing my dad die."



The Fernandez family needs to see who in the family is a match to donate a piece of their liver. Then they need a hospital or surgeon to agree to do the procedure.

Right now, federal transplant rules don't allow Rob to get back on the liver transplant waiting list, so they're raising money to get the surgery done overseas in an attempt to save Rob’s life.

If you want to help in their efforts, the family has started a GoFundMe to pay for the procedure and travel for the donor. Click here for more.