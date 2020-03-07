WATCH LIVE: Union says one Aurora officer has been fired for Elijah McClain photo scandal

McClain, 23, was pronounced dead on Aug. 27, 2019 – a few days after he went into cardiac arrest following a struggle with Aurora Police officers.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is expected to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Friday to discuss photos of three officers allegedly depicting choke holds near the site of a struggle with Elijah McClain.

McClain, 23, was pronounced dead on Aug. 27, 2019 – a few days after he went into cardiac arrest following a struggle with Aurora Police officers, who contacted him after receiving a call of a suspicious person in the area.

APD announced Thursday that officer Jaron Jones resigned his position and identified him as one of three officers in the photos.

Police released the two photos and you can see them below:

Friday afternoon, just before the press conference, the Aurora Police Association said another officer has been fired for receiving the photos months after they were taken. The union disagreed with interim Chief Vanessa Wilson's decision, saying it was a rush to judgment and alleging she made this choice because she is being considered for permanent chief role.

"This internal investigation was conducted in an unprecedented fashion. All of the officers involved were ordered to give interviews on very short notice, without proper preparation, outside of their normal work hours, had their phones confiscated and downloaded, and then were given an abbreviated and defective file review process. All of these steps ordered by Interim Chief Wilson were violations of the officer's due process rights. Against the written policy, Interim Chief Wilson then denied each officer the option for an Internal Review Board," a statement said.

The department is also under fire for its role in the death of McClain, its response to protesters last weekend and the photos of the officers mocking his death.

The McClain family is expected to hold a news conference at 3 p.m. and a protest is planned for 6 p.m. at APD headquarters. According to their attorney, the family has already seen the photos. They released this statement Friday afternoon:

“Just when you think the Aurora police cannot get any worse, they reach a new low. This is a department with police who tackled an innocent young black man, inflicted fifteen minutes of multiple kinds of excessive force, including two carotid chokeholds, who stood over him joking, 'Don't get that on me' while he was vomiting from the pain, and threatened to sic a dog on him because he wasn't lying still enough while dying. This a department that exonerated all of the officers who killed Elijah McClain and those who failed to intervene to stop the torture. This is a department that spewed pepper spray on peaceful protesters and mourners playing their violins as a tribute to Elijah's life. Now we learn that this is a department where uniformed police officers feel empowered to make a mockery of killing an innocent young black man by returning to the scene of Elijah's murder at the hands of fellow APD officers to take photos of themselves laughingly reenacting the chokehold used to murder Elijah. They then shared their mimicry of Elijah's murder with their fellow APD officers as a department-wide joke. APD’s conduct is no different than that of white supremacists of at the height of the Jim Crow South who snapped smiling pictures of themselves at the scenes of brutal, lethal lynchings of black men, keeping the images of torture as souvenirs or even turning them into postcards to send to friends.”

The August 2019 death of McClain has now made international news as Black Lives Matter protesters across the U.S. have called for justice for the 23-year-old.

The officers involved in McClain’s death were cleared of wrongdoing earlier this year, but the Colorado attorney general has now been appointed as a special prosecutor, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Department of Justice (DOJ) are eying a federal civil rights investigation.

McClain was wearing a face mask at the time of the incident -- something his family said he did often when it was cold out because he was anemic. The 5'7" and 140-pound massage therapist had been walking to a nearby convenience store to pick up a drink. He had not committed a crime, and the initial 911 caller said he did not believe McClain was dangerous.

Body camera footage shows the confrontation quickly escalates from officers yelling "stop!" to McClain being thrown on the ground. One of the officers is heard shouting that McClain was reaching for his gun, but body camera footage doesn't definitively show him doing so.

Officers used a now-banned carotid hold to keep McClain restrained. The District Attorney said McClain lost consciousness, but regained it and was heard in body camera footage saying "my name is Elijah McClain ... I was just going home." Paramedics administered 500 mg of ketamine to sedate him, and officers were later told he had no pulse in the back of an ambulance and needed CPR.