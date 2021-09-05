Local restaurants prepare for Mother's Day crowds, still trying to rebuild staff during pandemic

Having enough staff to serve customers is just one of the issues those in the food hospitality industry are grappling with this weekend.

SAN DIEGO — Some local restaurants say they’re preparing for a packed house on Mother’s Day but having enough staff to serve customers is just one of the issues those in the food hospitality industry are grappling with this weekend.

This time last year no one could celebrate Mother’s Day in a restaurant but of course, this year will be different, even as many businesses struggle to rehire workers.

Whether sitting indoors or outside, diners we talked to at Piatti in LaJolla say eating out at a restaurant this Mother’s Day is something they’ll treasure from now on.

“I just told my mom that after crazy COVID, I’ll never take this for granted ever again. So just wonderful!” Said Jennifer, who was dining out at Piatti with her mother and sister.

With San Diego County now in the orange tier, General Manager Tom Spano says Piatti will serve brunch and dinner as they did before the pandemic. He says although they’ll have enough staff for the Mother’s Day crowd, he’s still trying to get people to come back to the food industry to work.

“It is difficult right now. We’ve tried everything under the sun to try and get staff to come back in. Thank goodness for the staff that stayed from before but we’ve lost a lot of people through other careers. They didn’t want to stay in the hospitality business because they didn’t know if they were going to have a job or not,” said Tom Spano, Piatti LaJolla General Manager.

Spano says he’s offered up to $350 to current employees who refer new applicants that are hired and stay on the job for at least six months. He says that’s helping him rebuild his staff. In the meantime, he and the staff will stay focused on serving their customers this Mother’s Day.

“Well, I got my second shot so I’m so happy and so relieved to go out and finally enjoy ourselves and go out again,” said Ana, who was dining out for Mother's Day with her son and husband.