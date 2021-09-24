Local students take part in series of ‘Climate Justice’ strikes across San Diego County

Students from San Diego schools take part in strikes to demand the county set a goal for net-zero emissions by 2030 and center equity in their climate action plan.

SAN DIEGO — Students from high schools and colleges across San Diego County are using their voices on Friday to bring attention to climate change. They are doing so through a series of school strikes are being held on Friday all over the county.

The kids say they want the adults to know that they are not going to accept the current climate situation. The strikes are being led by students from South Bay high schools like Hilltop and Bonita Vista. The group is marching from Friendship Park, a couple of blocks over to City Hall.

According to organizers, the group is demanding that the county set a goal for net-zero emissions by 2030 and center equity in their climate action plan.

Many carried signs with some of them reading, “Don’t frack our future” and “science isn’t a conspiracy theory.”

One of the organizers who is a junior in high school told News 8, “As youth, we are responsible for the future, and the future of our planet. So that is why it is so important specifically youth is joined together here today to demonstrate that we need to take action.”

Other local schools that participated included: San Diego High School, Point Loma High School, East Village Middle College High School, Otay Ranch High School, Sweetwater district schools, San Diego State University, University of California San Diego, University City High School and High Tech High School.